Sting and Christian Nodal announce performances at Acrisure Arena

Sting will extend his My Songs World Tour with a new show at Acrisure Arena in October.

Monday's concert performance was one of two the arena announced adding that the new American tour of Christian Nodal, 'Foraji2 Tour 2023,' will visit more than 30 cities across the country including Acrisure Arena in August.

Sting is set to take the stage in the Coachella Valley on October 5, as part of his "My Songs World Tour," with special guest Joe Sumner. That show will feature songs Sting sang with The Police and his extensive solo career.

Tickets for that show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Sting’s Fan Club members will have the opportunity to access a special pre-sale by visiting sting.com, starting Tuesday, May 9. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general sale will begin Friday, May 12 at 10:00 am Local Time on sting.com and ticketmaster.com.

Nodal, a Grammy Award-winning Latin artist, is known as the creator of 'mariacheño.' That style of music combines the musical genres of norteño and mariachi.

“Being on stage and sharing my music with fans is where I feel the most myself," Nodal said, adding "I can't wait to be with my fans to show them this new show that will have many surprises."

He will perform on August 26.

Tickets for that show go on sale Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Amazon Music users can also access a pre-sale between May 10 and 13 by downloading the Amazon Music app and obtaining a code. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at www.cmnevents.com.