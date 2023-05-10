Search for hiker missing in Joshua Tree National Park being scaled back

The search for a hiker missing in Joshua Tree National Park will be scaled back, a park ranger confirmed on Wednesday.

Trammel Evans, 25, was dropped off at the Black Rock Campground on Sunday, April 30. He was supposed to be picked up on May 5, however, he did not show up. He was reported missing shortly after.

Evans is described as an athletic, experienced long-distance hiker familiar with Joshua Tree National Park.

On Monday, the National Park Service confirmed that the JOSAR team was deployed, in addition to police helicopters and drones from the Marine Corps.

Park Ranger Hannah Schwalbe told News Channel 3 on Wednesday that the search is moving into a "limited and continuous phase." This does not mean the search-and-rescue operation is over. Schwalbe said it allows the teams to rest and focus on priority areas.

She added that this does look like a scaling back in the continuity and number of hours.

Schwalbe said the full area surrounding the hiker's planned route has been searched "extensively." The search area went from Black Rock to Geology Tour Road, then back to Black Rock via the California Riding and Hiking Trail.

Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Trammell Evans to please submit a tip. Call or text the NPS-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009 or call 909-383-5652. You can also submit a tip online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov

Officials ask residents not to self-dispatch to search for Trammell Evans on their own and not dispatch a drone to aid in the search efforts.

