Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:44 AM

Firefighters work to douse fire in Coachella Date Palm grove

More than a dozen Date Palm trees caught fire Thursday morning and were left smoldering at a grove off Dillon Road in Coachella. 

Firefighters were called there at 3:59 a.m. 

There was no immediate cause determined for the fire that burned 15 trees, but firefighting personnel were on-scene using water hoses to spray blackened trees and wetting down burning piles of palm fronds and other debris.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Stay with KESQ News Chanel 3 for the latest updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content