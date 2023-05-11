Firefighters work to douse fire in Coachella Date Palm grove

More than a dozen Date Palm trees caught fire Thursday morning and were left smoldering at a grove off Dillon Road in Coachella.

Firefighters were called there at 3:59 a.m.

There was no immediate cause determined for the fire that burned 15 trees, but firefighting personnel were on-scene using water hoses to spray blackened trees and wetting down burning piles of palm fronds and other debris.

There were no reports of any injuries.

