One person dead after crash near Oasis; Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Update: 5/26/23

The California Highway Patrol partially identified the person who died as a 43-year-old man who was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with "major injuries." He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP reported. His name was not released.

Original Report: 5/25/23

One person has been pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash near the unincorporated community of Oasis, just south of Thermal.

The crash was reported at around 2:46 p.m. on Harrison Street near King Street.

A news Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene and saw a vehicle on its roof.

Cal Fire confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another patient sustained minor injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.