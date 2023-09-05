City of Palm Desert inviting residents to weigh in on redistricting

The City of Palm Desert is in the process of redistricting.

It outlines the process on it's website as "The City of Palm Desert is initiating a redistricting process to shift from the current two-district system to a new five-district system. The redistricting process will determine where the new City Council district lines will be drawn. The five new districts will impact how voters elect members of the City Council until the next redistricting process following the 2030 Census."

Now city leaders are inviting residents to weigh in on the process.

Ultimately asking residents what they consider the boundaries of their neighborhood.

Residents can participate by doing the following as outlines on RedistrictPD.org.

Share your specific thoughts, draw a map, or attend an upcoming workshop to get involved!

Submit written testimony about the process or a specific map to cityclerk@palmdesert.gov.

Click here to see the calendar of workshops and public hearings at which you can speak about the process or a specific map.

Click here for information on drawing and submitting maps.

At the hearings and workshops, we want you to: