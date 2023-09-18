Thermal man found in the street with a gunshot wound

This morning, after a report of a man being found on the street with a gunshot wound in Thermal. Deputies arrived to the scene where they say they found the victim alert and breathing, so they rendered him medical aid and later transported him to a local hospital.

Authorities say the the victim was unable to provide a suspect description. The investigation is still ongoing.

You can report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or www.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.