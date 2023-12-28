Fire rips through several storage units in Palm Springs
Four storage units at Store America on the 4500 block of Mesquite Avenue in Palm Springs were damaged in a fire, that broke out just after noon Thursday.
According to Palm Springs Fire, two units actually caught fire while two others were damaged by smoke. The contents in the two that caught fire are ruined, and contents in the other units may have been damaged by smoke.
No Injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.