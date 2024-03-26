First-place Firebirds continue winning ways, make history in 7-3 rout of rival Wranglers

They must've known something we didn't when they picked the 'Firebirds' as this team's name.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are on fire, figuratively and literally, which you could argue has been the case since their inception last season.

Coachella Valley continued their winning ways Tuesday night, taking down the rival Wranglers 7-3 in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Seven different goal scorers helped the Firebirds tie a franchise record for consecutive games with a point, which is at 14. CV has 24 points in their last 25 games.

The win moves the Birds to 39-13-5-4 on the season with 87 points, first in the Pacific and second in the AHL only behind the Hershey Bears.

The Firebirds will play the Wranglers Wednesday in the second of a back-to-back.