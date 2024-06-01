Japan billionaire Maezawa cancels moon trip due to uncertainty over SpaceX rocket development

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has canceled his planned flight around the moon on a SpaceX vehicle because of uncertainty about when it may be possible. Maezawa selected eight traveling companions in 2022 for the mission that was aimed last year, though most space observers considered it overly optimistic. It would have been the first private flight around the moon. Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, launching major Japanese online fashion mall, Zozotown.

