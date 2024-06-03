A Paris judge questions 3 men suspected of ‘psychological violence’ at Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say three men have been placed under an investigation on suspicion they committed “psychological violence” at the Eiffel Tower, a Paris landmark that will feature prominently in the upcoming Olympic Games. The three men are citizens of Bulgaria, Germany and Ukraine. Prosecutors said on Monday that they are suspected of placing five coffins, covered with a French flag that included an inscription “French soldiers of Ukraine” at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The prosecutors demand they be charged with “premeditated violence,” an offence that carries a three-year sentence. The motive for the incident is unclear. France is on its highest threat alert level ahead of the Summer Games that start in eight weeks.

