Sienna Rodriguez and Jayvin Baxa are KESQ Student Athletes of the Year

today at 4:13 PM
Published 6:00 PM

Congratulations to Sienna Rodriguez and Jayvin Baxa!

Rodriguez had a 4.37 GPA and was a four-sport standout for Indio high school, which included a historic CIF championship for Rajahs' water polo. Watch her full feature HERE.

Baxa had a 4.4 GPA and led La Quinta baseball to an undefeated league championship. Watch his full feature HERE.

My Thai restaurant in La Quinta, a proud supporter of local high school athletics, is awarding $1,000 to each high school on behalf of their efforts.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

