Sienna Rodriguez and Jayvin Baxa are KESQ Student Athletes of the Year

Congrats to our 2023-2024 Student Athletes of the Year, Sienna Rodriguez and Jayvin Baxa!



Rodriguez - Indio, 4 sports, 4.37 GPA

Baxa - La Quinta, baseball, 4.4 GPA



My Thai is awarding $1,000 to each high school for their efforts.

Rodriguez had a 4.37 GPA and was a four-sport standout for Indio high school, which included a historic CIF championship for Rajahs' water polo. Watch her full feature HERE.

Baxa had a 4.4 GPA and led La Quinta baseball to an undefeated league championship. Watch his full feature HERE.

My Thai restaurant in La Quinta, a proud supporter of local high school athletics, is awarding $1,000 to each high school on behalf of their efforts.

