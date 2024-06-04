Modi expected to retain power but early India count suggests it won’t be the landslide he hoped for

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition is leading in a majority of seats in India’s general election. That’s according to early figures Tuesday. But Modi and his allies faced a stronger challenge from the opposition than expected. The opposition pushed back against the leader’s mixed economic record and polarizing politics. Modi was still widely expected to be elected to a third five-year term in the world’s largest democratic exercise even as early count showed his Hindu nationalist party might not secure a majority on its own. If that trend holds, it would be a stunning blow for the 73-year-old leader. He has never been in a position where he has needed to rely on his coalition partners to govern.

By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press

