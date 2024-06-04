Skip to Content
Palm Springs Int'l Airport to host Master Plan Open House

Published 3:37 PM

The Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) is hosting a Master Plan Open House at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Tuesday, June 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 

The public open house will give residents the opportunity to hear about the progress made during the master planning process and to provide feedback. 

According to PSP, residents can look forward to hearing more about short-term and long-term improvements at the airport including solar panels, transportation advancements and more. 

The free event does not require registration. You can find parking information here.

Tatum Larsen

