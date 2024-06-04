RivCo board allocates $30,000 for series of mobile animal services clinics

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved an allocation of $30,000 by Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to fund a new series of animal services mobile clinics to be held throughout communities of the Fourth District.

Perez and the Riverside County Department of Animal Services will line up more outreach and pet care clinics this fall.

Officials with the Dept. of Animal Services told News Channel 3's Angela Chen that the department is working to get more resources to the Coachella Valley. This comes after Angela Chen's series of special reports taking an in-depth look at the overcrowding issue at Coachella Valley shelters.

According to Perez's office, thanks to funding support, over the past 12 months the county has been able to bring spay and neuter clinics to Indio Hills, North Shore and the Oasis Mobile Home Park Community, and wellness clinics to Sky Valley, Blythe, Carver Tract, North Shore and Thousand Palms.

The eight events helped an estimated 80 dogs and cats with spay and neuter procedures, and another 1,000 pets with vaccines and microchips. All services are free of charge for residents.

“We are excited to launch new mobile clinics in an effort to save lives and show we care with action,” said Supervisor Perez. “These clinics help our communities, and are provided at no cost to help residents take care of their pets. I’m proud to say that more clinics will be coming soon to a community near you!”

Funding for the mobile clinics comes from the Fourth District Unincorporated Communities Initiative funding, county funds that are used to assist with projects and needs of the unincorporated communities, according to Perez's office.

The Dept. of Animal Services says next week, the Board of Supervisors to fund three much-needed veterinarian teams.

Riverside County officials also said that donations to the Dept. of Animals from the public would go a long way to help with the issue.

Here's a quick breakdown of what certain amounts could do:

$3,000 can support wellness clinics for 250 people which offer preventive care for the health of your pet, to include vaccinations, microchipping, flea and tick treatments, de-worming and rabies vaccines

Need blankets, towels (used and all sizes) and sheets

$3,000 to send out mobile clinic to communities for one full day

$100 can sponsor one spay or neuter surgery

$50 can support kitten kits which include adoption supplies like formula and litter

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.