AI could supercharge disinformation and disrupt EU elections, experts warn

BRUSSELS (AP) — Voters in the European Union are set to elect lawmakers starting Thursday for the bloc’s parliament, in a major democratic exercise that’s also likely to be overshadowed by online disinformation. Experts have warned that artificial intelligence could supercharge the spread of fake news to disrupt the election in the EU and many other countries this year. But the stakes are especially high in Europe, which has been confronting Russian propaganda efforts as Moscow’s war with Ukraine drags on. Authorities said Russian disinformation is aimed at disrupting democracy, by deterring voters across the EU from heading to the ballot boxes.

By LORNE COOK and KELVIN CHAN Associated Press

