Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies share tips against prevalent scams

News Channel 3 has been following a grand theft scam that targets unsuspecting victims.

The most recent scam happened off of 34000 block of Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert on Monday.

That's where a victim reported to Riverside County Sheriffs deputies that his necklace had been stolen after helping a stranger who asked for directions.

The victim stated that a female approached him and asked for directions to the freeway. After helping her, the female suspect placed a necklace around the victim's neck and got into the passenger seat of a vehicle. As the vehicle was driving away, the victim noticed that his necklace had been stolen and replaced with costume jewelry.

Deputies tell us a string of similar thefts occurred in 2023 as well.

News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura heard directly from Sheriffs Deputies who shared tips on how to avoid scams that are prevalent throughout the Coachella Valley.

