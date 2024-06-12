Republicans vote to hold Garland in contempt of Congress. Here’s what that means

WASHINGTON (AP) — Merrick Garland is the third attorney general in U.S. history to be held in contempt of Congress. Republicans have voted Wednesday to punish the Justice Department for refusing to turn over audio related to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. Contempt is among U.S. lawmakers’ politically messiest and, until recent years, least-used powers. It’s a tool the House and the Senate can employ to coerce compliance with a subpoena or to remove any obstruction from an ongoing investigation. Recent cases against Donald Trump allies Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro have proved a contempt resolution can create the basis for a case that can hold up in court.

