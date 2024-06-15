The US supports ‘a just and lasting peace’ for Ukraine, Harris tells Zelenskyy at Swiss summit

OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is pledging America’s full support in backing Ukraine and global efforts to achieve “a just and lasting peace” in the face of Russia’s invasion. Harris is representing the United States at an international gathering Saturday in Switzerland on the war. And she’s meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss his country’s vision for ending it. In remarks before their private meeting, Zelenskyy told reporters that “war is not our choice” and that “we will do everything we can to start moving toward real peace.” Harris said the U.S. is committed to rebuilding Ukraine and stands with Ukrainians and world leaders “in support of a just and lasting peace.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.