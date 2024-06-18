West Nile-positive mosquito samples found across the Coachella Valley

According to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District , a total of 97 West Nile-positive mosquitoes have been found in La Quinta, Palm Desert, Mecca, Thermal, Oasis, Rancho Mirage and Indio.

News Channel 3’s Spencer Blum covered the first detection of West Nile-positive mosquitoes in 2024 in May. You can watch his full report here.

As cases continue to increase, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is doubling down on their surveillance and treatment tactics.

The following tips can help you protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus:

-Drain any standing water around your home.

-Try to avoid spending long periods of time outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

-Wear insect repellent, long sleeves and pants when spending long periods of time outdoors.

-Repair holes in window and door screens to block mosquitoes from coming into your home.

-Make sure your drains and faucets are working properly.