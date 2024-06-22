Abortion access has won when it’s been on the ballot. That’s not an option for half the states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Abortion-rights supporters in several states have used the citizen initiative process to protect access in the two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to the procedure. But voters in half the states don’t have that right, including many of the Republican-controlled states in the South that have passed near total abortion bans since the court ruling. Citizen initiatives are avenues of direct democracy that have allowed voters to circumvent their legislatures and preserve abortion and other reproductive rights in a number of states over the past two years.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI, CHRISTINE FERNANDO and LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press

