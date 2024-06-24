Local organizations and activists react to second anniversary of Roe vs. Wade reversal

June 24. 2024 marks the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade, which generally protected abortion as a fundamental right.

Two years after the overturn, 21 states have banned or severely restricted abortion access.

Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, predicted an influx of abortion patients traveling to Southern California for care following the decision.

"We will see that dramatically and significantly increase when a decision such as this is actually made... We’ve been preparing and we will continue to prepare. We are ready to take care of people regardless of what they need,” said Johnson.

According to the ​​Guttmacher Institute, the rate of abortion patients traveling out of state for abortions doubled in 2023 compared to 2020.

Coachella Valley leaders, organizations and activists weighed in on the overturn before and after the decision in 2022.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is checking in organizations and activists with varying opinions on the topic for their reaction to the two-year anniversary of the overturn.

