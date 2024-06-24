Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after being reported by a volunteer at the department.

Alexander Vanny, 33, a deputy assigned to the Hemet station, was arrested Saturday. According to jail records, he faces the following charges: rape by force/fear, kidnap to commit rape, and forced oral copulation.

Vanny is out on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, jail records show.

His arrest came after the sexual assault was reported to a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy on Friday.

"... a female volunteer with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confided in a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy about a sexual assault committed by another deputy. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the deputy immediately reported the incident to his supervisor. As a result, investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) launched an investigation into the allegations," reads the news release by the agency.

The investigation found evidence that Vanny committed a sexual assault against the adult victim, the agency added.

Vanny was hired by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in May 2016 and was most recently assigned to the Hemet Sheriff’s Station.

He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending this investigation, the agency confirmed.

"The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office condemns any form of misconduct involving its personnel on or off duty and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will employ all necessary measures to ensure employees are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism." - Riverside County Sheriff Office

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the details of this case is encouraged to contact Lead Investigator Chris Poznanski of the Special Victims Unit at 951-955-1698.