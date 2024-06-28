Local Officials React to SCOTUS Ruling that allows Cities to Ban Homeless Encampments

Homelessness.

It's a growing problem across the state and here in our community, homeless shelters are full. Today, the Supreme Court ruled cities can ban homeless encampments, even if they have no where else to go. The court concluded that enforcing camps on public property does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment. This makes it possible for officials to fine and even arrest unhoused people sleeping in public spaces.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, on any given night, more than 650,000 people are unhoused in the U.S. That's a 12% increase from 2022 to 2023.

But resources to get homeless people off the streets are stretched thin and Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein says the Supreme Court's ruling is doing everything but solve the problem.

“But they're not really dealing with the problem or the cause, they're just dealing with the manifestation. And I think it is inhumane to tell somebody who has no place to go, that they can't sleep..." Jeffrey Bernstein, Palm Springs Mayor

The Palm Springs Police Department tells News Channel 3 giving homeless people fines and making arrests is last on their radar.

“This new ruling is certainly going to probably free up some liability for cities, but our approach is going to remain the same. It's all going to be very compassion... and enforcement as a last response." Lt. William Hutchinson, PSPD

Homeless advocates say this decision will make it easier to criminalize homeless people and make it even harder to obtain permanent housing, only making the problem worse.

