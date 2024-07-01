Alcaraz opens Wimbledon with straight-set win, Sabalenka and Azarenka withdraw with injuries

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz had goosebumps walking onto Centre Court before his opening match at Wimbledon. He beat qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2. Lajal proved to be something of a speedbump for Alcaraz. The Spaniard says his Estonian opponent “surprised me a little bit” on Day 1 at the All England Club. Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in last year’s final on the grass at Wimbledon but said he was still nervous before Monday’s match. Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka both pulled out of the tournament because of respective shoulder injuries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.