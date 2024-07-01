CHP awards $25 M in grant funding to local agencies to combat impaired driving

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has announced more than $25 million in grant funding to 102 law enforcement agencies, local government agencies, crime labs, and nonprofit organizations today.

These grants are the result of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which has tasked the CHP with administering grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs to help communities combat driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Eighty-two grant recipients received the law enforcement grant, which will be used for impaired driving enforcement, drug recognition evaluator training, and public outreach campaigns.

Nine recipients received the education grant, which will be used to teach local communities about impaired driving laws and the dangers of driving under the influence.

Eight recipients received the toxicology crime laboratory grants, which will be used to eliminate backlogs in the analysis of forensic science evidence and to purchase/upgrade laboratory equipment to improve testing capabilities.

Three recipients received the toxicology medical examiner/coroner's office grants, which will be used to improve and advance the data collection in cases involving driving under the influence.

Riverside's neighboring county, Imperial County, has been awarded all four of the grants made possible by Proposition 64.

“The substantial increase in the amount of grant funds being dispersed this year to even more recipients will help make California’s roadways safer for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The funds will be allocated to enhance traffic safety by educating the public about the dangers of impaired driving, conducting enforcement operations to remove impaired drivers from the roads, and advancing research on this critical issue.”