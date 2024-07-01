Firefighters tackle blazes on Greek islands of Chios and Kos as premier warns of ‘dangerous summer’
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters are racing to tackle wildfires that have broken out on the eastern Aegean islands of Chios and Kos as Greece’s prime minister warns of a dangerous summer ahead. Emergency services issued evacuation orders for those in the Metohi area of western Chios Monday, urging them to head to a nearby beach. The blazes come a day after the fire department managed to tame two large forest fires near the Greek capital that had been fanned by strong winds. Hot, dry weather combined with strong winds helped fan fires in both Greece and Turkey last month. Last year, extensive wildfires in Greece killed more than 20 people.