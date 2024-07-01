Hurricane Beryl takes aim at southeastern Caribbean as a powerful Category 3 storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is bearing down on the southeast Caribbean as a powerful Category 3 storm after previously becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by record warm waters. Hurricane warnings were in effect for Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as thousands of people hunkered down in homes and shelters hoping for the best. The last strong hurricane to hit the southeast Caribbean was Hurricane Ivan nearly 20 years ago, which killed dozens of people in Grenada. Beryl was located 125 miles (200 kilometers) east-southeast of Grenada early Monday. It had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) and was moving west at 20 mph (31 kph).

