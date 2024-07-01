New Georgia laws regulate hemp products, set standards for rental property and cut income taxes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is imposing new restrictions on the sale of hemp products, requiring some basic standards for rented residences, cutting income taxes and requiring cash bail for dozens of new crimes. Those are among many laws passed earlier this year by the General Assembly that are taking effect on July 1. Part of the bail law, which limits the ability of individuals and charitable groups to post bail for others, was put on hold Friday by a federal judge after a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality was filed. Some other laws took effect when Gov. Brian Kemp signed them, including a measure signed May 1 that compels jailers to check the immigration status of inmates.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.