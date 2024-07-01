Vigil and procession to be held in honor of local tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run crash

Tow truck drivers from around the region will gather in Palm Desert for a vigil and procession in honor of a tow truck driver killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Johnny Sofranko was struck by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist on the side of the Interstate 10 highway in Palm Desert, east of Cook Street, last Monday at a little after 1:00 a.m.

Sofranko suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on Friday, according to family.

He is survived by his 17-year-old and 15-year-old daughters and a 12-year-old son, his mother told News Channel 3.

A flashlight vigil will be held tonight at 8:30 p.m. with attendees gathering at the Del Taco at 39500 Berkey Drive in Palm Desert.

Organizers said at 9:00 p.m., they will do a tow truck procession down Varner Road heading west to cook Street. They will then park on Cook Street before crossing over the freeway for the vigil.

Watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. for more on the vigil and the search for justice.

The search continues for the driver responsible for the crash that killed Sofranko. According to loved ones, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV. The vehicle will have right front end damage possibly on the hood or right fender.

If you have any information, call the CHP Indio station at 760-772-5300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

Sofranko's loved ones have a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the investigation.