Family raising funds for tow truck operator seriously injured in hit-and-run on I-10

The family of a tow truck operator seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Palm Desert is raising funds to help with medical expenses.

Johnny Sofranko, a tow truck operator, was struck by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist on the side of the Interstate 10 highway in Palm Desert, east of Cook Street, Monday at a little after 1:00 a.m.

"Johnny was in the process of loading the car onto his truck when the incident occurred. Johnny was hit and thrown approximately 20 feet into the air. The driver of the vehicle that hit him did not stop. Currently, there is an ongoing investigation to find and bring this person to justice," writes his mother, who started a GoFundMe page.

Sofranko was rushed to Desert Region Medical Center in Palm Springs with major injuries. According to his mother, he is in critical condition after suffering multiple rib fractures, liver lacerations, and damage to his kidneys.

"Johnny is currently undergoing surgery to stop the bleeding, and is in critical condition at this time. Our family and friends are all praying for a full recovery from this devastating accident. A second surgery is scheduled to stop internal bleeding. Your prayers and donations are greatly appreciated at this time. Johnny will need all the support he can to get him through these trying times. I will post updates as I receive them." - GoFundMe page for Johnny Sofranko

The search for the vehicle that struck Sofranko continues. If you have any information, call the CHP Indio station at 760-772-5300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

