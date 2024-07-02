Skip to Content
Indio Community Center Offers Adaptive Sports for those with Disabilities

July 2

July 2 is Special Recreation for the Disabled Day, a day to acknowledge those with varying degrees of ability to participate in recreation activities.

Resources for those with disabilities continue to lack across the country but the city of Indio is working to make them more accessible, especially when it comes to sports.

Indio Community Center offers many adaptive sports for residents of the Coachella Valley, from pickleball to gymnastics.

For more information on adaptive recreation at the center, click here.

