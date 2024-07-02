‘It’s our moment.’ Girmay’s Tour de France breakthrough comes as the cycling worlds head to Africa

Biniam Girmay grew up in Eritrea watching the Tour de France on TV each July with his father. He idolized three-time world champion Peter Sagan but never even dared to dream of matching the Slovakian cyclist’s exploits. Then came Monday when Girmay became the first Black African rider and the first Black cyclist from any continent to win a Tour stage. The timing couldn’t have been better. Rwanda next year will become the first African country to host cycling’s road world championships. Girmay says “it’s our moment to show our strength and our potential.”

