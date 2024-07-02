New Kids On The Block and special guests to play Acrisure Arena on July 6

New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) is coming to Acrisure Arena this Saturday as a stop on their Magic Summer 2024 Tour

Reimagining their smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny are bringing back the magic for fans old and new, this time with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The show starts at 7:00 PM, with doors and The Compound opening an hour prior. Parking will be available starting at 4:00 PM.

DJ Jazzy Jeff will take the stage first, followed by an intermission. After, "Straight Up" singer Paula Abdul will bring her iconic dance moves before the New Kids on the Block close out the evening.

NKOTB has promised to perform their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans. Fans are encouraged to rock their best neon outfit and relive a summer of fun and nostalgia.

Show-goers can save 20% on parking by purchasing parking in advance through ParkWhiz.com. This offer is valid until Friday, July 5th at 11:59 PM. Parking can also be purchased in person upon arrival at Acrisure Arena. No cash is accepted.

Tickets are available online and in-person starting at 10 AM on Saturday, July 6, at the Acrisure Arena Box Office with no convenience fees.