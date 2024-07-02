US job openings rise to 8.1 million despite higher interest rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose slightly to 8.1 million in May despite the impact of higher interest rates. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that vacancies were up from a revised 7.9 million in April, the first reading below 8 million since February 2021. Layoffs rose slightly, and the number of Americans quitting their job — a sign of confidence in their prospects — was basically unchanged. The U.S. economy and job market have been remarkably resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates to rein in inflation. The Fed hiked its benchmark rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, lifting it to a 23-year high.

