Defense for Bob Menendez rests without New Jersey senator testifying

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense for Sen. Bob Menendez has rested without the New Jersey Democrat testifying at his New York bribery trial. Lawyers for Menendez called several witnesses over two days in an effort to counter seven weeks of testimony and hundreds of exhibits and communications introduced by Manhattan federal prosecutors. Menendez maintains he is not guilty of charges that he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in gold and cash in exchange for using his clout in the Senate to deliver favors to the benefit of three New Jersey businessmen. Two of the businessmen are on trial with him. A third testified against him. The defense rested on Wednesday.

