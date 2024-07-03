Italy appeals court to rule on fate of 2 Americans in 2019 death of Rome police officer

ROME (AP) — Two American men convicted in the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer during a botched sting operation are facing another verdict. Italy’s highest court had thrown out their convictions. After closing arguments in the morning, deliberations began around lunchtime Wednesday and the tribunal president said a verdict was expected later in the day. Prosecutors have asked the court to find Lee Elder Finnegan and Gabriele Natale-Hjorth guilty in the July 2019 slaying of Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. They were teenagers at the time of the slaying. The former schoolmates from the San Francisco Bay area had met up in Rome to spend a few days vacationing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.