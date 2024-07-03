Life and death in Gaza’s ‘safe zone’ where food is scarce and Israel strikes without warning
Associated Press
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian hospital authorities and witnesses say an Israeli airstrike slammed into a residential building right next to the main medical center in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. Health officials say Tuesday’s strike wounded at least seven people. Nasser Hospital sits in the western part of Khan Younis, an area inside the Israeli-designated humanitarian “safe zone.” That’s where Palestinians have been told to flee. However, the head of the U.N. humanitarian office for the Palestinian territories says there are bombings even in so-called safe areas, like the one Wednesday. The Israeli military estimates some 1.9 million people are now clustered in central Gaza.