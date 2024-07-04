Noise Sensitivity can be an Issue for Some this Fourth of July

Fourth of July is different for everyone, especially those with noise sensitivity.

Noise sensitivity affects all kinds of people, from those with autism to those with PTSD. Those who experience noise sensitivity can easily become upset, agitated and even anxious when they hear fireworks. Hiding from the loud noise is almost impossible, and in many neighborhoods fireworks go on for weeks leading up to the holiday.

Officials recommend the following to help cope with the noise:

communicate with family and friends about your worries

use noise-cancelling headphones or earplugs

use alternative types of fireworks, such as sparklers

The city of Palm Desert is offering a sensory safe space for veterans and other people sensitive to loud noises this Fourth of July.

