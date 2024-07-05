Skip to Content
Multiple firefighters injured; Structures and vehicles damaged after brush fire in Cabazon

Published 1:26 PM

A raging brush fire has set ablaze two structures and seven vehicles as well as causing several injuries in Cabazon Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. off of Date Avenue and Lemon Street, Cal Fire confirmed.

Authorities said evacuations are in progress.

Several firefighters were injured and one civilian was transported to the hospital, News Channel 3 crew confirmed at the scene. There was no word on the cause or severity of the injuries.

The fire caused a power outage in the area. According to CAL FIRE, power will be out for approximately four-to-six hours.

A cooling center has been established at 769 N San Gorgonio Avenue in Banning.

Palm Springs Fire has been requested for assistance.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing developments.

