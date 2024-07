A SIG alert has been issued on the westbound side of Interstate 10 east of Dillon Road near Coachella after a crash involving a big rig.

The crash was reported just before 9:20 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #1 lane on the roadway will be closed for 5 to 6 hours for clean up.

This comes after an Amazon truck crashed into the center divider, according to CHP.

