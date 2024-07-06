Teen killed by police in New York to be laid to rest
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy shot to death by police in upstate New York after he pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at officers is being laid to rest. Funeral director Jim Friedel says services for Nyah Mway will take place at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds funeral home in Utica on Saturday morning. He says a ceremony will follow in a local cemetery. Mway was killed June 28 after Utica police say he ran from officers after being stopped on the street. The state attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting.