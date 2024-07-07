Technology Expert shares ways to protect Electronics from excessive heat

As excessive heat continues throughout the week, technology experts say it's important to prevent your devices, particularly your cell phone, from overheating.

Alexis Madrigal, Verizon technology expert, said electronics serve as essential connections to the community.

"Our devices are an extension of us," Madrigal said. "Anytime it's not quite working the way we want it to, it catches us off guard."

She said while lithium-ion batteries, like those used in smartphones, are safe and can resist high temperatures, exposing them to extreme heat poses a risk to the device's battery percentage.

"It can get up to 140 degrees in a car on a hot day," Madrigal said. "I would recommend not leaving your phone in the car."

