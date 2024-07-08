Department of Education and Brown University reach agreement on antidiscrimination efforts

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced that it entered an agreement with Brown University to make sure the school’s in compliance with federal law barring discrimination and harassment against students of Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim ancestry. Brown officials said Monday the school voluntarily agreed “to clarify and enhance existing policies and procedures related to the resolution of discrimination and harassment complaints, including those related to antisemitism.” As part of the resolution, Brown agreed to continue efforts to conduct nondiscrimination training for members of the campus community.

