Man arrested on suspicion of running over ex-girlfriend in Thousand Palms

A man was taken into custody after being accused of running over his ex-girlfriend in Thousand Palms Monday morning.

The incident was first reported as a domestic dispute at around 9:45 a.m. on the 72000 block of Varner Road, near Ramon Road.

"The victim stated her ex-boyfriend was trying to run her over with his car and the line disconnected," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The suspect's vehicle was located in the parking of the McDonald's near Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Road in Rancho Mirage. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.