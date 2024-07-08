SunLine Transit Agency to hold 10th annual ‘Pack the Bus’ donation drive
The SunLine Transit Agency is holding its annual 'Pack the Bus' donation drive on Thursday, July 18.
This is the tenth year that SunLine is hosting 'Pack the Bus'. Co-sponsors of the event include Alpha Media, KESQ News Channel 3, and Walmart.
The event will run from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. outside of the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Ave.
SunLine invites the community to help pack their bus with backpacks and various school supplies.
Top needed school supplies include:
- Backpacks
- Calculators
- Crayons
- Colored Markers
- Colored Pencils
- Composition Books
- Notebook Papers
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue
- Highlighters
- Rulers
- Three-Ring Binders
- Scissors
- Pencils
- Pencil Cases
- Glue Sticks
- Pens
- Sharpies
- Tissue Papers
All proceeds from the 2024 Pack the Bus event will go to the Galilee Center, a well-known nonprofit organization that fulfills the food, clothing, and basic needs for local disadvantaged children and families in the East Coachella Valley. The Galilee Center will distribute the donations locally.