SunLine Transit Agency to hold 10th annual ‘Pack the Bus’ donation drive

The SunLine Transit Agency is holding its annual 'Pack the Bus' donation drive on Thursday, July 18.

This is the tenth year that SunLine is hosting 'Pack the Bus'. Co-sponsors of the event include Alpha Media, KESQ News Channel 3, and Walmart.

The event will run from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. outside of the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Ave.

SunLine invites the community to help pack their bus with backpacks and various school supplies.

Top needed school supplies include:

Backpacks

Calculators

Crayons

Colored Markers

Colored Pencils

Composition Books

Notebook Papers Erasers

Folders

Glue

Highlighters

Rulers

Three-Ring Binders

Scissors Pencils

Pencil Cases

Glue Sticks

Pens

Sharpies

Tissue Papers

All proceeds from the 2024 Pack the Bus event will go to the Galilee Center, a well-known nonprofit organization that fulfills the food, clothing, and basic needs for local disadvantaged children and families in the East Coachella Valley. The Galilee Center will distribute the donations locally.

Click here for more information.