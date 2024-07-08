The White House faces many questions about Biden’s health and medical history. Here are some answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has tried to address questions about President Joe Biden’s health. During a Monday news briefing, Jean-Pierre said that the president has only seen a neurologist three times while in office, and those visits were in conjunction with his annual physicals. Biden’s terrible performance at the June 27 presidential debate has raised concerns about his age, health and ability to lead the federal government. Visitor logs show that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who has conducted research into Parkinson’s, went to the White House eight times over the past four months, though Cannard made similar trips during the administrations of President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

