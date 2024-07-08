Whitewater wash roads closed Monday due to sand and low visibility

Both North Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail were closed to traffic Monday morning through the Whitewater Wash.

The normally busy roadways were shut down over the weekend due to low visibility and sand piling up.

Vista Chino was open Monday morning.

Drivers can also use Ramon Road, Dinah Shore Drive, or Highway 111 in and out of Palm Springs but give yourself extra time due to congestion.

