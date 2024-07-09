Driver rolls over, flees vehicle on State Route 62 in Desert Hot Springs

A driver in Desert Hot Springs fled her vehicle after rolling over on State Route 62 today, authorities said.

After her dark sedan flipped onto its roof two miles south of Morongo Valley shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the woman departed the vehicle before being identified, California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres told City News Service.

Tow trucks were requested to move the sedan, which was blocking the right lane, according to CHP records.

An ambulance was en route to the scene after she "[appeared] to be injured," according to Torres, but the exact nature of any injuries was unknown.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.