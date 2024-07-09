Missing 62-year-old man last seen near trailhead in Whitewater

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 62-year-old man last seen near a trailhead in Whitewater.

Hantae Kim was reportedly last seen near the Fuller Ridge Trailhead off of Black Mountain Road in Whitewater. There was no word on when the last time Kim was seen or heard from.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a gray and yellow windbreaker, purple shirt, orange backpack, Columbia shoes, and gray & blue hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's office at 800-950-2444.