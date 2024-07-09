Skip to Content
News

Palm Spring’s Iconic Palm Trees Could be Getting a New Look

Pattaya Patrol
By
Published 10:31 AM

Palm Springs City Council today will consider whether or not to approve a new palm tree trimming policy that would allow for the cutting of the tree skirts.

This would supersede previous trimming policies that limit the city's ability to remove the skirts and leave the trees in their natural state.

Some people are concerned about the environmental impacts this could have on animals that seek shelter in them but others say it's a safety concern, as the dry fonds could fall due to extreme weather and possibly injure people and damage cars. They also say it could be a fire hazard.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content