Palm Spring’s Iconic Palm Trees Could be Getting a New Look

Palm Springs City Council today will consider whether or not to approve a new palm tree trimming policy that would allow for the cutting of the tree skirts.

This would supersede previous trimming policies that limit the city's ability to remove the skirts and leave the trees in their natural state.

Some people are concerned about the environmental impacts this could have on animals that seek shelter in them but others say it's a safety concern, as the dry fonds could fall due to extreme weather and possibly injure people and damage cars. They also say it could be a fire hazard.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 for more.